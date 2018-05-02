Reduced Stamp Duty: Petition filed in HC as officers not complying with Gov orders

Nagpur: Though in a bid to boost real-estate business the State Government has reduced the stamp duty from six percent to three percent, however, officers are not complying with the order, alleged Adv Pawan Dhimole, who has filed a petition in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in this connection.

The petition was heard before the division bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Avinash Gharote. Meanwhile, the High Court issued notice to the State Government and other respondents asking them to file a reply within two weeks.

State Government under Section 9 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act has brought down the stamp duty to three percent as per the circular issued on August 29, 2020. This order is applicable from September 1 to December 31. The explicit purpose of issuing the order is to provide relief to the home buyers, add to the kitty of State Government by spurring demand for houses and also make available funds for various development projects during Covid-19 pandmeic. This has had an obvious effect as sale and purchase of various households increased.

However, the joint Deputy Registrar Class 2 has not followed this order and the officers are demanding five percent stamp duty instead of three from the home buyers, alleged Adv Dhimole in his petition.

Adv Rajnish vyas was the counsel for the petitioner.