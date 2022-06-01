Flour mill project stuck: Patanjali receives jolt from Power Department

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the MIHAN project, the work of the flour mill in Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Mega Food Park has reached its final stage. The unit is set to launch again in July. However, to start the juice plant, a demand of 15 MW power has been made from the concerned electricity department.

However, the project is yet to receive the required substation for power supply. The proposal of the project is entangled in red tape. So starting a juice plant is not possible. It is a matter of great surprise that industries are not getting electricity in the district of the State Energy Minister.