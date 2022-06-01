Flour mill project stuck: Patanjali receives jolt from Power Department

Nagpur: In the MIHAN project, the work of the flour mill in Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Mega Food Park has reached its final stage. The unit is set to launch again in July. However, to start the juice plant, a demand of 15 MW power has been made from the concerned electricity department.
However, the project is yet to receive the required substation for power supply. The proposal of the project is entangled in red tape. So starting a juice plant is not possible. It is a matter of great surprise that industries are not getting electricity in the district of the State Energy Minister.
Remember that Baba Ramdev had announced that Asia’s largest food park would be set up in the MIHAN project. A controversy had erupted on the issue of giving land to this project. After this, keeping in mind the lockdown due to Corona and the constraints of the workers, Patanjali management has now made preparations to start the flour mill in the first phase.
The required 11 kV power requirement was shown for this. The Patanjali management was directed by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) to start the project in March. During this, an extension was sought by raising the issue of electrical substation. Earlier, the project was to start by December 31, 2021. However, due to Patanjali’s failure to adhere to the term, this period was extended twice in a row. Even after that this project has not started yet. The Patanjali administration has now decided to start the flour mill project in July.
As per the demand of Mega Food Park at MIHAN, MSEDCL has provided 11 kV connection. Patanjali’s management needs a substation to supply electricity. It has also applied for this, although till now no positive response has been received from the department side. Sources also say that a separate substation will have to wait for two years.
On the other hand, the officials of the Electricity Department said that the tender process is going on for erecting substations for the Patanjali project in MIHAN. It is being said that in the initial phase of the Patanjali project, if electricity is not available according to the demand, then the next project may face hindrance.