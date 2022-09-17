Recruitment rally for Vidarbha’s Agniveers begins in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s first Agniveer Army recruitment selection process at Nagpur’s Mankapur Sports Complex from Friday night. Around 60,000 male candidates from Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati, and Akola districts will appear for the Agniveer recruitment rally for the next few days. This recruitment will be done district-wise. It started with the test of 2000 candidates from Gondia and Goregaon Talukas of Gondia district.

The Indian Army and the district administration made all preparations to conduct ‘Agniveer’ Recruitment Rally at Mankapur Stadium here. The candidates, who have applied for the rally, have been allotted specific dates to appear for the rally. The rally has received overwhelming response with close to 60,000 registrations. The Indian Army and the district administration have joined hands to make the event a great success. The authorities have advised all the candidates to beware of false promises made by various frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is automated and no person can influence the result of any candidate. They should have faith in their own capabilities, stated Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Nagpur, through a press release.

Meanwhile, Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, also paid a visit to Mankapur Sports Complex on Thursday night and took stock of the preparations for the rally. He reviewed the seating arrangement for the candidates, cleanliness, drinking water availability, mobile toilets etc. According to a statement issued by the district administration, for the first ‘Agniveer’ Recruitment Rally in Vidarbha, around 150 staff will be deployed by the Indian Army.

City bus service on ‘self-paid’ basis shall be available for the candidates even at night from bus-stand and railway station to Mankapur Divisional Sports Complex. The candidates bringing their own vehicles should park vehicles at Kasturchand Park and not park them on roadside. Apart from the candidates carrying admit cards, no one else shall be given entry to the venue of the recruitment rally. Food stalls with paid service shall be available at Mankapur Sports Complex for the candidates.

The administration has made arrangements for food (free) for the candidates who clear the test and stay back for medical examination. NMC and Zilla Parishad have made arrangements for medical officers, ambulances, and emergency medical kits.

