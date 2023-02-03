Record provision for infrastructure and investment in Union Budget 2023: Dr Rawal

Nagpur: “The Union Budget was expected to take measures to boost employment, support the macro and micro enterprises sector, clarify Cryptocurrency taxation, ensure greater inclusiveness and enforce fiscal prudence. Although these expectations have not been met, provision for infrastructure and investment has reached record levels. The Center has budgeted a record capital expenditure of Rs 10 trillion. Along with that, this budget is promising for senior citizens and women,” asserted Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, a Chartered Accountant and Economist.

The program ‘Analysis of Union Budget 2023’ was organized in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur Elite and Lokgarjana Pratishthan at Dhanwate Auditorium in Rashtrabhasha Sankul on Thursday, February 2. Dr. Rawal was talking on the occasion.

Rotary Elite President Shubhankar Patil inaugurated the program. He highlighted the background of the proposed budget with the history, also tells the values of the recently presented budget. While telling the provision made for various projects across the country, he also informed about what Maharashtra got.

The program was moderated by Anuj Sethi. Vote of thanks was proposed by Mamta Jaiswal. Former Corporator Pragati Patil, Ashish Jain, Ajay Patil, Ramesh Borkute, Nitin Sonkusale, Sudhir Kapoor, Harvinder Singh Mulla, Alka Taide, Sharad Nagdive and others were present in the program.

