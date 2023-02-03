Former Nagpur DCP Vinita S conferred with ‘Lokmat Public Service Icon of the Year Award’

Nagpur: Vinita S, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 in Nagpur was conferred with the Lokmat Public Service Icon of the Year Award’.

Speaking on this occasion, Vinita S, who has been known for her no nonsense attitude, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Vijay Darda and Lokmat Group for the recognition and honours.

Advertisement

Vinita S further said that she is grateful to her seniors, colleagues and subordinates across ranks for believing in her and making her strive towards the best in her service.

She also took this opportunity to thank her family and friends for always supporting and motivating her to brave all challenges and come out even stronger.

Vinita S’s former colleague from Nagpur and fellow journalists have congratulated her and wished her well for her future endeavours.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement