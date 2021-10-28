Record feat: 12,547 diyas given colours in 12 hours at Nagpur event

Nagpur: In a record breaking feat, a total 12,547 diyas (earthen lamps) were given colours in 12 hours at an event organised jointly by a youth organisation Matrix Warriors, Madhyam Lokseva Pratishthan and Shri Shri Foundation. The event – Khushi 3.0 – was held at Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Sunday.

The programme was attended by many dignitaries including Nagpur South MLA Mohan Mate, Sanket Bawankule, Ravindra Fadnavis, Milind Bhakre, Gp Captain D Bharath, Corporator Divya Dhurde, RJ Ankit Agrawal (Big FM) and others.

Dozens of children and other persons cherished the moment and coloured the diyas beautifully.

After accomplishing the colouring of a record of 12,547 diyas in 12 hours, the representative of Maharashtra Book of Records Sunil Waghmare handed over a certificate to the team of Matrix Warriors. The organisation has decided that funds received through this event would be used to help Divyangs and other needy people on the occasion of Diwali.