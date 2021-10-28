Tirora cops arrest Satta King, his gang of henchmen in raid

Nagpur: In a major action, Tirora police arrested a Satta King and his henchmen on Tuesday night. The gang used to accept bets online as well as offline. Cops have seized, cash, 16 mobile phones and other gambling material collectively valued at Rs 30 lakh.

The gang was on police radar as the mastermind Manohar and his gang of henchmen were in Satta business for the past many years. On Tuesday night, cops raided the first floor of a building in Shastri Ward and rounded up the gang. The raiding cops found satta chits and figures of bets on Rajdhani, Kalyan, Kuber and other sattas. A cash of Rs 6.53 lakh, 16 mobile phones and other satta material worth Rs 30 lakh has beein seized in the raid.

According to police, the Satta King Manohar was operating the seedy business himself cunningly. Agter the grilling of his henchmen, it came to the fore that the Satta King had his network spread Tirora, Bhandara, Sakoli, Balaghat and other areas. The vicious Satta King had placed secret cameras all around his house to keep a watch on police movement. One henchman was specifically tasked to monitor all the cameras.

The Tirora Police Inspector Yogesh Pardhi and his team were on night patrol on October 26. The police team received information that the Satta King Manohar was operating business from the first floor of a building in Shastri Ward. Acting swiftly, the police team raided the place and found Manohar accepting satta figures on phone. He along with the gang members Suresh (40) of Sant Kanwar Ram Ward, David (27) of Ambedkar Ward, Sandeep (38) of Fule Ward were rounded up.

The raiding cops seized cash Rs 6.53 lakh, 16 mobile phones worth Rs 1.81 lakh, CCTV divider, CCTV cameras and TV, 5 mobile chargers, calculators and other material collectively worth Rs 30 lakh.

The action was taken by PI Yogesh Pardhi, constable Kanvalpal Singh Bhatia, Sepoys Mukesh Ther, Pankaj Sawalakhe, Akhtar Sheikh, Prashant Kahalkar, Woman Sepoy Nitu Sapate.