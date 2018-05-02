Record 1,233 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases – a fresh single-day high – taking the tally to 16,758, while 34 deaths raised the toll to 651, a health department official said.

This was the first time the state reported new COVID-19 cases in four digits in a single day, he said.

As many as 34 more patients – 25 of them in Mumbai – succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 651, said the official.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,758, new cases 1,233, deaths 651, discharged 3,094, active cases 13,013, people tested so far 1,90,879.