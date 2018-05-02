Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Reach office on time: PM to council of ministers

New Delhi: Reach office on time and avoid working from home to set an example for others — these were some of the instructions Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the council of ministers on Wednesday.

In the first meeting of the council of ministers after the Modi-led dispensation assumed charge last month, the prime minister also asked senior ministers to hand-hold the new incumbents, sources said after the meeting.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the first cabinet meeting, at the Prime Ministers Office, in South Block, New Delhi on May 31, 2019.

Seeking to give more role to ministers of state, he said important files should be shared with them by the cabinet ministers. This, he said, would enhance productivity.

For ensuring faster approval on files, Modi said both the cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals, the sources said.

Emphasising on punctuality, Modi said all the ministers should reach office on time and spend a few minutes discussing latest developments in the ministry with the officials.

He further said ministers should come to office on a regular basis and avoid working from home.

At the same time they should keep meeting party MPs and general public on a regular basis and can start by meeting parliamentarians from their respective states, while suggesting that there is not much difference between a minister and an MP.

Modi also talked about the five-year agenda which every ministry has to formulate and an impactful decision needs to be taken in the first 100 days of the government.

During the meeting, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar made a presentation on optimal utilisation of the Parliament session beginning Monday.

Tomar was the parliamentary affairs minister in the previous government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation on inviting inputs for the Union Budget which will be presented on July 5.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal made a presentation on five year vision document for each Union ministry, the sources said.

The meeting of council of ministers was a regular feature in the previous tenure of the Modi government. He used to brief them about the government’s various welfare schemes and how to make people aware about them.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
Hindi News
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
Trending News
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Featured News
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Trending In Nagpur
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared
Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
शहराचे नाव लौकीक करण्यासाठी प्रामाणिकपणे कार्य करा!
शहराचे नाव लौकीक करण्यासाठी प्रामाणिकपणे कार्य करा!
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
युवक कांग्रेस चे माजी तालुकाध्यक्ष सचिन भोयर भाजप च्या वाटेवर
युवक कांग्रेस चे माजी तालुकाध्यक्ष सचिन भोयर भाजप च्या वाटेवर
Government likely to take back land allotted to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali in Mihan Nagpur
Government likely to take back land allotted to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali in Mihan Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145