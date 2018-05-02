Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Nagpur: Former West Indian cricketer and captain Brian Lara took a break from his commentary assignment in the ongoing World Cup to air dash to Nagpur on Tuesday for a safari of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district on Wednesday.

According to TATR Field Director N R Pravin, Lara had two safaris, morning and evening, in TATR and had great tiger and other wildlife sightings. “He could see many tigers in the morning session,” Pravin told media.

Lara will leave back for England on Thursday morning after staying for the night at a TATR resort.