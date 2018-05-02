Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Nagpur: Former West Indian cricketer and captain Brian Lara took a break from his commentary assignment in the ongoing World Cup to air dash to Nagpur on Tuesday for a safari of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district on Wednesday.

According to TATR Field Director N R Pravin, Lara had two safaris, morning and evening, in TATR and had great tiger and other wildlife sightings. “He could see many tigers in the morning session,” Pravin told media.

Lara will leave back for England on Thursday morning after staying for the night at a TATR resort.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
Hindi News
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
Trending News
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Featured News
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Trending In Nagpur
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसला लागली आग
Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared
Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
चिंचभवन पुलावर अपघात : आजी-नातवासह तिघांचा मृत्यू
शहराचे नाव लौकीक करण्यासाठी प्रामाणिकपणे कार्य करा!
शहराचे नाव लौकीक करण्यासाठी प्रामाणिकपणे कार्य करा!
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
महिला वकीलों के साथ हुए हादसे के बाद दो व्हील चेयर वकील नितीन तेलगोटे ने दिए भेंट
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
मनीषनगर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से मिलेगी वाहनचालकों को राहत, मेट्रो बना रहा आरयूबी
युवक कांग्रेस चे माजी तालुकाध्यक्ष सचिन भोयर भाजप च्या वाटेवर
युवक कांग्रेस चे माजी तालुकाध्यक्ष सचिन भोयर भाजप च्या वाटेवर
Government likely to take back land allotted to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali in Mihan Nagpur
Government likely to take back land allotted to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali in Mihan Nagpur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145