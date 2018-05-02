Ye wakt Na Kho jaye…. Will a valentine Day Feast to Music Lovers – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Prijat Karaoke Gp Nagpur has arranged “ Ye Waqt Na Kho Jaye ……” a online musical concert on 14th Feb 2021 on the eve of Valentine day. It will be a unique program by Prijat Karaoke Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur and known as Voice of Mukesh , is Guest singer for event .

Shaila Kachole , Anant Kapaley,Dr Dhananjay Welukar , Vijay Kapaley, Sachin Patrange, Madhav Patle, Dr Pratibha Kadu, , Ramesh Patil, Kalpana Shrivastava, Mukesh Shrivastava, Sumitra Thakre will present soulful songs during show. Music lovers are requested to come on line at 2 pm on 14th Feb fb page of Shaila Kachole to witness the show.