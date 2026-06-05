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RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains a neutral stance.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, “Indian economy entered this current episode of global turbulence with much better fundamentals than in previous similar episodes. We remain confident to withstand these shocks with minimum pain.”

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“Over the past few months, the global economy has been shaped by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment. Let me, at the very outset, emphasise that the Indian economy entered this episode of global turbulence with much better fundamentals than in previous similar episodes. We remain confident to withstand these shocks with minimum pain.”

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