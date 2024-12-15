Ravindra Chavan Likely to Be Appointed Maharashtra BJP Chief

Advertisement













Nagpur:As the swearing-in ceremony for the Maharashtra Mahayuti government takes place today, where 40 MLAs from the three alliance parties are set to take oath as ministers, speculation is rife in political circles about Ravindra Chavan being appointed as the new state president of the BJP.

Sources suggest that Chavan, a senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister, is being considered for the prestigious role. Adding fuel to the rumors, it has been reported that Chavan recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Ravindra Chavan, a four-time MLA from the Dombivli constituency, is known to be a close ally of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan has secured successive victories in the last three elections and has played an active role in state politics, which makes him a strong contender for the state BJP leadership.

If confirmed, Chavan’s appointment would mark a significant shift in Maharashtra BJP’s leadership strategy, reflecting the party’s efforts to further consolidate its position in the state. Official announcements are expected following today’s cabinet expansion.