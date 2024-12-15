Deva Bhau in hometown: CM Fadnavis receives a hero’s welcome in Nagpur

Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur for the first time after becoming Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Nagpur: In an electrifying display of love and admiration, Nagpurians welcomed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to his hometown on Sunday with resounding chants of “Deva Bhau”. This marked Fadnavis’ first visit to Nagpur after taking office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s resounding victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The streets around Nagpur Airport were abuzz with energy as hundreds of enthusiastic supporters gathered to greet their beloved leader. Holding banners, waving flags, and chanting slogans, the crowd turned the arrival into a grand celebration.

From the airport, Fadnavis embarked on a triumphant journey in a specially designed Rath, accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis and BJP’s Maharashtra State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The procession wove through the heart of Nagpur, with thousands lining the streets to catch a glimpse of their Chief Minister.

Fadnavis’ vehicle was greeted with showers of flower petals, and welcome arches with messages of admiration adorned key junctions across the city. The air was filled with festive music and slogans, transforming the roadshow into a city-wide celebration. Fadnavis, with a wide smile, waved and acknowledged the cheers of his supporters.

“Nagpur city is my family, and my family is welcoming me,” an emotional Fadnavis said during the roadshow, underscoring the deep connection he shares with the city and its people.

Before the roadshow began, the Chief Minister paid his respects to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by laying a floral wreath at his statue. This gesture resonated deeply with the crowd, as it symbolized Fadnavis’ commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals and values.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were a landslide triumph for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured an overwhelming 235 seats out of 288. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, clinching 132 seats, solidifying its stronghold in the state.

The victory is being hailed as a turning point in Maharashtra’s political landscape, and Fadnavis’ leadership is credited for energizing the alliance and ensuring its success. His return to Nagpur as the Chief Minister amplified this sentiment, as people celebrated not just the win but the pride of having their own as the state’s leader.

A moment of joy and responsibility: Amruta Fadnavis:

Amruta Fadnavis, visibly moved by the overwhelming reception, shared her thoughts with the media. “It feels extremely delightful to see the love of the people. However, this love brings greater responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling it,” she said.

Nagpur in festive spirit

Nagpur turned into a sea of celebration as people thronged the streets, holding up saffron flags and shouting slogans of unity and victory. Cultural performances and drum beats added to the festive atmosphere, showcasing the city’s spirit of togetherness.

The roadshow culminated at Fadnavis’ residence in Dharampeth, where a gathering of party workers and well-wishers awaited him.

A promising future ahead

As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis begins this new chapter of leadership, the rousing welcome in Nagpur stands as a testament to the trust and hope the people of his hometown and the state have placed in him. The journey from Nagpur Airport to Dharampeth was not just a procession—it was a celebration of the people’s faith in their Deva Bhau.

This grand welcome has set the tone for what Nagpurians and Maharashtra alike hope will be a period of transformative governance under Fadnavis’ leadership.