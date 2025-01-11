Ravindra Chavan Appointed BJP Maharashtra Working President

Advertisement













Ravindra Chavan has been appointed as the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra’s state unit, as announced by the party on Saturday. The decision, which is effective immediately, comes ahead of a major convention scheduled in Shirdi.

The BJP’s Maharashtra unit is organizing a significant daylong convention in Shirdi, located about 240 km from Mumbai, within the Ahilyanagar district. This event is set for Sunday and will gather key party figures and delegates.

Chavan, a four-term MLA from Dombivali in Thane district and a former state and cabinet minister, will be stepping into the limelight amidst speculation about his leadership role. Previously not included in the newly formed BJP-led Mahayuti government cabinet, Chavan could potentially succeed Chandrashekhar Bawankule as the state BJP president. The convention in Shirdi, which Union Minister Amit Shah is slated to address, will see the participation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Bawankule, among others.