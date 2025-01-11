Experience the Magic of Agora: Nagpur’s Beloved Flea Market Returns!

Advertisement













Nagpur: Nagpurites, mark your calendars! The much-loved Agora: The Flea Market is back this Sunday, 12th January, at the picturesque Telankhedi Gardens. Known for its vibrant energy and eclectic offerings, this event promises yet another unforgettable experience for the whole family.

The highlight this time is an exclusive activity by ‘Artisans – The Community Studio,’ titled ‘Tokii.’ It’s an exciting opportunity to engage in creativity while immersing yourself in the buzzing ambiance of the market.

With 60+ shopping and food stalls, Agora ensures there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s unique finds, delicious treats, or lively entertainment, it’s set to be the perfect Sunday outing.

Nagpur Socials, the force behind this beloved initiative, is led by its dynamic co-founders Apeksha Kongovi, Anisha Agrawal, Khushbu Garg, Nikita Bembi, and Ritu Kukreja. Together, they’ve crafted a space for Nagpur’s community to come together and celebrate the city’s vibrant culture.

So, don’t miss out on this magical event. Head to Telankhedi Gardens and make your Sunday extraordinary!