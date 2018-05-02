Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Nov 13th, 2019
News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Raut discharged from hospital, says CM will be from Sena

Nearly two days after he underwent an angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was discharged on Wednesday noon.

Raut, 57, had undergone angioplasty on Monday evening.

“Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena,” Raut said while leaving the hospital around 1 pm.

Doctors have advised him rest for some time, one of his family members said.

“He will have to undergo another check-up after some days to assess the progress of the angioplasty procedure,” he said.

Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital on Monday evening after he complained of mild pains in chest. He was treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar.

Raut, executive editor of the Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, became the face of the party’s repeated demand for chief ministership for two-and-a-half-years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24.

Since October 24, the journalist-politician has been holding media briefings every day and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP for not “honouring” power-sharing “agreement” between the saffron parties which stalled government formation in Maharashtra.

Happening Nagpur
Radisson Blu Begins Christmas Festivities with Cake Mixing Ceremony
Radisson Blu Begins Christmas Festivities with Cake Mixing Ceremony
Nagpur’s Poonam Rewatkar bags “Miss Perfect Body” title in Pune
Nagpur’s Poonam Rewatkar bags “Miss Perfect Body” title in Pune
Nagpur Crime News
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Maharashtra News
टाळ मृदंगाच्या गजरात भक्तीरसात न्हाहली रामनगरी
टाळ मृदंगाच्या गजरात भक्तीरसात न्हाहली रामनगरी
भव्य शोभायात्रेने अखण्ड हरिनाम सप्ताहचा समारोप
भव्य शोभायात्रेने अखण्ड हरिनाम सप्ताहचा समारोप
Hindi News
चीन से सॉफ्टबॉल टूर्नामेंट खेलकर लौटी कांचन तायवाड़े का नागपुर स्टेशन पर जोरदार स्वागत
चीन से सॉफ्टबॉल टूर्नामेंट खेलकर लौटी कांचन तायवाड़े का नागपुर स्टेशन पर जोरदार स्वागत
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
Trending News
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Fadnavis changes bio to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’
Fadnavis changes bio to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’
Featured News
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
All NCP MLAs, MLCs to back Pawar to meet today
All NCP MLAs, MLCs to back Pawar to meet today
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
आरटीई: बोगस पता देकर लिए गए एडमिशन 3 महीने बाद भी स्कुल ने नहीं किए कैंसिल
आरटीई: बोगस पता देकर लिए गए एडमिशन 3 महीने बाद भी स्कुल ने नहीं किए कैंसिल
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी की मेन्स कबड्डी टीम कोटा में खेलेगी
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी की मेन्स कबड्डी टीम कोटा में खेलेगी
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
मेट्रो प्रकल्पाच्या कार्यावर ‘के.एफ.डब्लू. आणि ए.एफ.डी’ने व्यक्त केले समाधान
मेट्रो प्रकल्पाच्या कार्यावर ‘के.एफ.डब्लू. आणि ए.एफ.डी’ने व्यक्त केले समाधान
Timely skillful Cardiac Intervention by TEAM OCHRI saves MP neonate
Timely skillful Cardiac Intervention by TEAM OCHRI saves MP neonate
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145