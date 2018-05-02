Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids

It was a Spooky affair in Nagpur this Halloween, As Nagpur Moms Club in association with Yellow Circle Events organized a Halloween Costume Bash for 5-12 years old kids at 2 Stepz Fitness Studio, Gokulpeth.

The aura was all dark and smokey with all sorts of Halloween ghosts placed in every corner of the place who made different noises and actions. Kids dressed their best by picking different characters such as Joker, Mummy, Zombies, Spider Man and many more.

The little monsters participated in DIY Glow Jar, monster slime, halloween-themed bookmarks, spider magnet and 8 of them won best dressed prizes. All the kids were awestruck with the decor and the event turned out to be a super memorable one.

Anisha Agrawal, Ritu Kukreja, Apeksha Munde and Nikita Bembi are the founders of Nagpur Moms Club.

Pics By Rajesh Bansod