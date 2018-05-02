Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category

– Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Bangale, Chetna Tang among top contenders

Nagpur: The post of Mayor in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was reserved for two and a half years. At the end of first tenure i.e. two and half years later, the draw for the reservation of the new mayor was taken out today in Mumbai. In this it turned out that the next mayor in NMC will be from open category.

Therefore, the ruling party leader in NMC, Sandeep Joshi has emerged as the top contender for the post besides, Dayashankar Tiwari, Sanjay Bangale, Chetna Tang and Divya Dhurde.

On Wednesday afternoon, a draw was conducted to decide the reservation for the Mayor post at the respective Municipal Corporations, including Nagpur.

Earlier, the NMC Mayor post was reserved for Woman in Open Category. Following which, Nanda Jichkar, who belongs to the OBC community, got a chance to serve the city at Mayor. Due to the Assembly Elections, the additional term was extended for 3 months to Mayor Jichkar. The term of the current mayor is till 21 November, before the next mayor is to be elected.

The new Mayor of NMC will be decided by BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis. Joshi is considered as close to the both leaders. On the others hand, if BJP leaders repose faith in women regime, Tank and Dhurde are also the top contenders.