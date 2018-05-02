Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Nov 13th, 2019

Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category

– Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Bangale, Chetna Tang among top contenders

Nagpur: The post of Mayor in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was reserved for two and a half years. At the end of first tenure i.e. two and half years later, the draw for the reservation of the new mayor was taken out today in Mumbai. In this it turned out that the next mayor in NMC will be from open category.

Therefore, the ruling party leader in NMC, Sandeep Joshi has emerged as the top contender for the post besides, Dayashankar Tiwari, Sanjay Bangale, Chetna Tang and Divya Dhurde.

On Wednesday afternoon, a draw was conducted to decide the reservation for the Mayor post at the respective Municipal Corporations, including Nagpur.

Earlier, the NMC Mayor post was reserved for Woman in Open Category. Following which, Nanda Jichkar, who belongs to the OBC community, got a chance to serve the city at Mayor. Due to the Assembly Elections, the additional term was extended for 3 months to Mayor Jichkar. The term of the current mayor is till 21 November, before the next mayor is to be elected.

The new Mayor of NMC will be decided by BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis. Joshi is considered as close to the both leaders. On the others hand, if BJP leaders repose faith in women regime, Tank and Dhurde are also the top contenders.

Happening Nagpur
Radisson Blu Begins Christmas Festivities with Cake Mixing Ceremony
Radisson Blu Begins Christmas Festivities with Cake Mixing Ceremony
Nagpur’s Poonam Rewatkar bags “Miss Perfect Body” title in Pune
Nagpur’s Poonam Rewatkar bags “Miss Perfect Body” title in Pune
Nagpur Crime News
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Maharashtra News
टाळ मृदंगाच्या गजरात भक्तीरसात न्हाहली रामनगरी
टाळ मृदंगाच्या गजरात भक्तीरसात न्हाहली रामनगरी
भव्य शोभायात्रेने अखण्ड हरिनाम सप्ताहचा समारोप
भव्य शोभायात्रेने अखण्ड हरिनाम सप्ताहचा समारोप
Hindi News
चीन से सॉफ्टबॉल टूर्नामेंट खेलकर लौटी कांचन तायवाड़े का नागपुर स्टेशन पर जोरदार स्वागत
चीन से सॉफ्टबॉल टूर्नामेंट खेलकर लौटी कांचन तायवाड़े का नागपुर स्टेशन पर जोरदार स्वागत
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
Trending News
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Fadnavis changes bio to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’
Fadnavis changes bio to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’
Featured News
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
All NCP MLAs, MLCs to back Pawar to meet today
All NCP MLAs, MLCs to back Pawar to meet today
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur Moms Club hosts spooky Halloween Party for kids
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
Nagpur’s next Mayor from open category
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
नागपुर का अगला महापौर खुले वर्ग से
आरटीई: बोगस पता देकर लिए गए एडमिशन 3 महीने बाद भी स्कुल ने नहीं किए कैंसिल
आरटीई: बोगस पता देकर लिए गए एडमिशन 3 महीने बाद भी स्कुल ने नहीं किए कैंसिल
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी की मेन्स कबड्डी टीम कोटा में खेलेगी
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी की मेन्स कबड्डी टीम कोटा में खेलेगी
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Coaching teacher arrested for raping minor student in Ajni
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Two juveniles detained for raping minor in Koradi
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers
मेट्रो प्रकल्पाच्या कार्यावर ‘के.एफ.डब्लू. आणि ए.एफ.डी’ने व्यक्त केले समाधान
मेट्रो प्रकल्पाच्या कार्यावर ‘के.एफ.डब्लू. आणि ए.एफ.डी’ने व्यक्त केले समाधान
Timely skillful Cardiac Intervention by TEAM OCHRI saves MP neonate
Timely skillful Cardiac Intervention by TEAM OCHRI saves MP neonate
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145