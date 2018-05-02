Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021

    RAT on Nagpur streets: 18 test positive on day 1

    Nagpur: Sum of 18 people tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) during first of its kind “Antigen Nakabandi” launched by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Nagpur Police to reduce unnecessary movement of people on the streets on Saturday.

    A rapid antigen test was conducted on 265 people on the day one of the drive at various nakabandi points across the city and the positive were driven to an institutional quarantine centre by the cops. Those negative were advised to go in for an RTPCR test at the earliest.

    With beefed up police presence coupled with health staff, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S was seen leading the proceedings at Katol Naka square. While DCP Lohit Matani was leading Zone 3 cops near Mayo Hospital.

    Total 411 vehicles were seized during the drive while challan was issued to 265 people for not wearing masks while 619 persons were penalised for not practicing social distancing.

    Earlier in the day, CP Amitesh Kumar too was present at the spot to supervise the checking which has been stepped up in the last 24 hours.

    It is pertinent to mention that the administration has decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of those roaming on streets without valid reason. On testing positive, they will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14-days.

    It may be mentioned that the cops are continuously urging people to not to come on streets without valid reason. But some people are not ready mend their ways and unnecessarily roaming on the streets. Following this the administration came up with such drive to deter unnecessary movement.


