Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 17th, 2021
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM calls review meeting on COVID at 8 pm today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a review meeting with top officials over the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country, government sources said on Saturday.

    Top officers from various ministries will participate in the meeting scheduled for 8 pm on Saturday.

    The meeting comes amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases across the country with reports pouring in from many states about the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supply.

    The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

    A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said earlier on Saturday.

    The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has also surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

    Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.


    Trending In Nagpur
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Harsh curbs put cops on toes as people pour on streets on ‘essential’ pretext
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Remdesivir blackmarketing racket: Wardboys stole unused injections of dead patients
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Gadkari to release book to mark 60 years of World Agricultural Fair
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145