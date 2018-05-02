Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,Nagpur submits proposal for setting up Covid-19 Testing Facility Centre

As the spread of corona virus intensifies across the globe,the World Health Organization is strongly stressing upon intensifying testing during corona virus outbreak across the world.

The Government of India is taking regular measures to raise the capacity for testing the same. It has designated test sites across the country to expedite diagnosis and treatment. In Maharashtra alone, by 15th April , 2337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered.

According to the ICMR statement issued on April 1, 2020 , there are total 126 laboratories that have been approved and supported by the government. However, testing facilities for this dreadful Virus COVID-19 are inadequate in Vidarbha. Presently, this facility is available only in a few Government Medical Colleges.

Therefore, in wake of this RTM Nagpur University,under the able leadership of Dr.Murlidhar Chandekar, who is holding an additional charge of Vice Chancellor, along with the Registrar of the University and a team of Senior faculty members of University Departments of Biotechnology,Biochemistry and Pharmacy,who have taken an initiative to send a proposal to ICMR for granting permission to set up a COVID-19 Testing Facility Centre at its campus , which could be made available to the public at large at an affordable price.So in this crucial time, the University is hopeful to get approval to this much needed Testing Facility Centre.