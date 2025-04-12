Rare Pink Moon Captured Over Nagpur: Local Photographer Seizes Stunning Moment

Advertisement



Nagpur — A breathtaking photograph of the rare Pink Moon rising over Nagpur’s skyline has captivated viewers and space enthusiasts alike. The image, taken by 19-year-old local photographer Laksh Rathi, was captured at exactly 11:07 PM on the night of May 12 and showcases the celestial body in stunning clarity and color.

The Pink Moon, despite its name, doesn’t actually appear pink. The term originates from Native American traditions, referring to the blooming of the wild ground phlox, a pink flower that signals spring. However, certain atmospheric conditions, like those over Nagpur last night, can lend the moon a slightly rosy or amber hue—making for a surreal sight.

Laksh Rathi, a passionate young photographer based in the city, described the moment as “magical and humbling.” Equipped with his camera and a clear view of the city skyline, he managed to immortalize the rare astronomical event with remarkable precision and artistic depth.

“This is more than just a photo—it’s a moment that connected the sky to our city,” said Laksh. “I hope my work inspires others to look up and appreciate the wonders above us.”

Celestial events like the Pink Moon often pass unnoticed in urban areas due to light pollution or cloudy skies, but last night’s clear atmosphere offered the perfect conditions for stargazing and photography.

