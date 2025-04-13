DDE Ulhas Narad and School Principal Arrested in Bogus Shalarth ID Scam

Advertisement



Nagpur: SADAR Police have arrested Ulhas Narad, Deputy Director of Education (DDE) from Gadchiroli, and Parag Nanaji Pudke, a school principal, late Friday night in connection with a bogus Shalarth ID scam. Narad is accused of approving a fake teacher identification number using forged documents, enabling an ineligible person to draw a government salary and secure a promotion.

The two were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until April 14.

Accused Details:

Ulhas Kawaduji Narad (54): Resident of Flat No. 101, Kamdhenu Apartment, Manewada Road, Hudkeshwar.

Resident of Flat No. 101, Kamdhenu Apartment, Manewada Road, Hudkeshwar. Parag Nanaji Pudke (33): Resident of Jevatala village, Lakhni, District Bhandara.

Pudke allegedly created fake service records and claimed prior teaching experience at a private school in Nagpur. Based on these documents, he was appointed as Headmaster of Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya in Jevatala village. The police report states that DDE Narad approved his Shalarth ID and promotion despite no verifiable teaching background.

Narad was brought to Nagpur at midnight and remains in police custody. Principal Pudke was also taken into custody for his role in the scam.

Wider Investigation Underway:

The scam came to light after a complaint was lodged at Sadar Police Station. Investigations indicate that fake Shalarth IDs may have been issued to several unqualified individuals since 2019. Officials estimate that around 580 teachers and non-teaching staff illegally received government salaries as part of the scheme.

Earlier this week, Nilesh Waghmare, a Primary Pay Team Superintendent, was suspended following preliminary evidence of his involvement in Shalarth ID misuse.

The arrests of Narad and Pudke, along with Waghmare’s suspension, have sparked concern within the Education Department. Authorities are now probing the involvement of additional officials from the Zilla Parishad’s Education Department.

Legal Proceedings:

The case has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 472, 409, 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is being led by Senior Police Inspector Manish Thakre and his team.

