Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have rounded up a man for allegedly sending abusive texts to a 34-year-old rape victim’s WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday.

Cops have booked the accused identified as Suraj Wankhede under Sections 384, 354 (A), 354 (D) in this connection.

Police sources said the survivor who already has registered an FIR against her former partner Chandrakant Godeshwar for allegedly sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage promise, faced severe mental distress on Thursday after a man (Suraj) sent offensive texts on her WhatsApp and Facebook account. Following which the survivor approached Jaripatka police have filed a complaint.