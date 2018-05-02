Jittery Cong watches as Kamal Nath, son, met PM

New Delhi: Tongues are wagging about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday in New Delhi.

The MP CM met the PM with his son, Nakul, the MP from Chhindwara.

Congress observers in particular and political observers as well, are reading between the lines and pointing out that the Naths received an audience with the PM even as their own party leader, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has refused to meet them since the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

In fact, Kamal Nath had abstained from the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25. At the CWC meeting, Rahul is believed to have highlighted how three senior leaders — Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and P Chidambaram — had pushed for tickets for their sons in the Lok Sabha election.

He reportedly told them that they had put the interests of their respective sons before the interests of the party.

The very public admonishment has clearly not gone down well with Nath. Congress leaders say that in fact Rahul Gandhi considers Kamal Nath a contender for Congress president.

Given this, both Modi and Nath wanted to send a signal that all is not well with the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.