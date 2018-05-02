Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jun 7th, 2019

Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14

File Photo

Nagpur: Pre -Monsoon activities have increased and covered many parts of Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours. Although the intensity remained low, these rains have raised hope of widespread weather activity in the region.

All the four meteorological divisions of Maharashtra have observed rains in the last 24 hours, wherein, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra witnessed light rains, while isolated rains occurred in South Konkan and Goa. However, the city of Mumbai and some more districts remained mostly dry.

Meanwhile, a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over the Southeast Arabian Sea and a Trough has already developed in Kerala which is extending up to South Maharashtra. Due to these weather systems scattered rains are expected to continue in Marathwada and many parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan and Goa during the next two days. There is also a possibility of light rain in Vidarbha during the next 48 hours. Despite light rains, heat wave would continue in many parts of Vidarbha for at least the next three to four days.

Places like Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, Wardha, Parbhani, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Pune will be the lucky ones to witness these pre- Monsoon showers.

The weather in Mumbai will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with the chances of very light rain. Pre-Monsoon activities are expected to increase over Mumbai only around June 11, while the onset of Monsoon is expected around June 14.

City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
SSC Result : दहावीचा निकाल उद्या शनिवारी 8 जून रोजी जाहीर होणार
NMRCL- नागपूर मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड मध्ये विविध १६ जागांसाठी भरती
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर अंतराष्ट्रीय समपार फाटक जागरूकता सप्ताह के अवसर पर नुक्कड़ नाटक का आयोजन
Riding Out The Storms: How Devendra Fadnavis transformed into a seasoned politician
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14
Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon
Woman robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 in Panchpaoli
GoAir is the most reliable airline
सुनील हाईटेक के 9 ठिकानों पर ईडी का रेड
नीट में एलन के नलिन ने किया आल इंडिया टॉप
खो-खो पंचों की कार्यशाला का महिला महाविद्यालय में होगा आयोजन
