Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14

Nagpur: Pre -Monsoon activities have increased and covered many parts of Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours. Although the intensity remained low, these rains have raised hope of widespread weather activity in the region.

All the four meteorological divisions of Maharashtra have observed rains in the last 24 hours, wherein, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra witnessed light rains, while isolated rains occurred in South Konkan and Goa. However, the city of Mumbai and some more districts remained mostly dry.

Meanwhile, a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over the Southeast Arabian Sea and a Trough has already developed in Kerala which is extending up to South Maharashtra. Due to these weather systems scattered rains are expected to continue in Marathwada and many parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan and Goa during the next two days. There is also a possibility of light rain in Vidarbha during the next 48 hours. Despite light rains, heat wave would continue in many parts of Vidarbha for at least the next three to four days.