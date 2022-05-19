Rape case: SC grants anticipatory bail to Nagpur’s Senior Inspector Bhole

Nagpur: Setting aside a ruling of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Senior Police Inspector Arvind Bhole in a rape case registered at Gittikhadan Police Station in March last year.
The apex court, in May last year, had allowed interim anticipatory bail to the police officer on the condition of him extending full co-operation to the ongoing investigation.
Now, allowing the appeal for the pre-arrest bail, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose has also set aside a ruling of the Nagpur High Court of April in 2021 in which the relief was denied to the petitioner police officer.
While passing the latest order, the top court observed that there was no need for custodial interrogation at this stage. It was also observed by the court that there was no dispute regarding the completion of the probe, following which the chargesheet was also sent.
Bhole’s counsels Wasi Haider and Sameer Sonwane earlier argued before the court that the officer had recorded his voice sample and handed over his cell phone to the cops. The complainant, while registering the offence, had alleged that the officer had recorded her footage under compromising circumstances and also fled with her valuables which did not surface later during the probe.