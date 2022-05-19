Active Covid cases in India dip to 15,419

Advertisement

India added 2,364 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,29,563, while the active cases declined to 15,419, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,303 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.