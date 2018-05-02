Ranjit Safelkar arrested

Nagpur: Ranjit Safelkar, involved in murder case of architect Eknath Nimgade and goon Manish Shrivas, was finally arrested by Nagpur Police on Tuesday. He will be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating murder case of architect Nimgade.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar informed local daily that Safelkar was nabbed from the city itself on Tuesday evening. “Our teams are questioning him in connection with his involvement in gory crimes.He would be handed over to CBI for further inquiry,” the CP said.

It may be mentioned that in last fortnight, the CP addressed two press conferences claiming to have solved murder mysteries of Eknath Nimgade and Manish Shrivas. In both the murder cases, Safelkar was the prime accused, the CP had said.



