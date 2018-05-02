Dynamic Faculties Will Frame Future Of Nation – Dr. A V Deshmukh

Nagpur: KDM Education Society’s, Vidarbha Institute of Technology Nagpur , has arranged a Faculty Development Program on “Role of National Education Policy in Nation Building ” on 26th March 2021 in collaboration with DBATU Lonere which was sponsored under TEQIP-III . It was live on google platform . Dr. H K Abhyankar Executive Director K J Group of Institutes Pune, Dr. Deepak Shikarpur , Sr IT Technoprenuer Pune , Dr. Ajay V Deshmukh Director Centre for Industrial Mathematics Bhaskarcharya Pratisthan Pune, Dr. Aditya Abhyankar Prof and HOD Technology Department , SPPU Pune, Dr. Bhushan Kelkar Director, Neuflux Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr. Satish Ranade , Industry Expert, Dr. Hrishikesh Soman Principal Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce Pune and Dr S S Uttarwar was speakers for FDP.

Majority of viewers around the globe was on line for the webinar.

Webinar starts with the present condition of Academic scenario and picture expected in NEP 2020. Speakers share present status of academics with gathering. They gave brief idea about societies and Govts expectations from teacher and academic institutes .

In their delivery Dr H K Abhyankar elaborate the role of Teacher in shaping the future , Dr. Deepak Shirpurkar highlight the role of Information Technology and Education, Dr. Ajay Deshmukh narrates the importance of faculty development and states that dynamic teachers will frame the future of Nation . Dr Aditya Abhyankar explain importanc of research activities and its significance in NEP, Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar explain the significance of artificial intelligence in faculty development and its role in overall development of a teacher, , Mr. Satish Ranade speaks on Importance of Industrial Collaborations, and explain importance of it. Dr. S S Uttarwar explain structure of NEP and the role of NEP for better future of India. He says that In NEP 2020, school education structure is modified with Pedogogical and Curricular restructuring of 5+3+3+4 covering the ages 3-18 years. There are four stages . first is foundational stage which is from age 3 to 6 for anganwadi or pre school. Age 6-8 , tow years is for class 1 and 2. Second stage is preparatory stage in the age 8-11 ie three years for class 3 to 5. Third stage is middls stage at age 11 to 14, ie 3 years for class 6 to 8. And forth stage is secondary at the age 14-18 ie four years for class 9 to 12.

In current system age group 3 to 6 is not covered in 10+2 structure.as class 1 begins at age 6. In 5+3+3+4 structure a strong base of early chieldhood care and education from age 3 is included which will promote better learning’s.

All speakers stress that teacher has to play key role in Nation Building, in NEP2020. Teachers should work to improve logical thinking ability of child in his early age of three to six years which is a crucial phase. Dr. Uttarwar further says that, 85 % of child’s brain develops in this age group, which should be framed cautiously. That’s why he says that role of Primary and secondary teacher is of utmost importance.

The world is undergoing rapid changes in the knowledge landscape. With various dramatic scientific and technological advances, such as the rise of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, many unskilled jobs worldwide may be taken over by machines, while the need for a skilled workforce, particularly involving mathematics, computer science, and data science, in conjunction with multidisciplinary abilities across the sciences, social sciences, and humanities, will be increasingly in greater demand. With climate change, increasing pollution, and depleting natural resources, there will be a sizeable shift in how we meet the world’s energy, water, food, and sanitation needs, again resulting in the need for new skilled labour, particularly in biology, chemistry, physics, agriculture, climate science, and social science. The growing emergence of epidemics and pandemics will also call for collaborative research in infectious disease management and development of vaccines and the resultant social issues heightens the need for multidisciplinary learning. There will be a growing demand for humanities and art, as India moves towards becoming a developed country as well as among the three largest economies in the world . The gap between the current state of learning outcomes and what is required must be bridged through undertaking major reforms that bring the highest quality, equity, and integrity into the system, from early childhood care and education through higher education

Dr Ajay Deshmukh sir says that Teacher should not confine him to his field only. He should possesses the all round knowledge to fulfill demand of hour. So the role of teacher in coming days is very crucial to frame the future of Nation.He elaborates the Principles and Contents of NEP 2020 in detail and says that NEP 2020 will make India super power in coming days.

Anchor Dr. S S Uttarwar has nicely navigate the show and express his views effectively during webinar. He has also given heed to various points of NEP and share his views about topic with audience. In his concluding remarks he talks about the present scenario of education system in India and its need of change. In Question and answer sessions all speakers gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Speakers extend his thanks to organizer, for excellent and smart work of live broadcasting on social media and inviting him for webinar.

Organizers express their thanks for DBATU Officers , all speakers and online participants for their support for said FDP.

