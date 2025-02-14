Ranji Trophy semi-finals: Jaiswal to play for Mumbai against Vidarbha in Nagpur

Nagpur: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be seen in action against Vidarbha when the two teams lock horns in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals to be played in Nagpur from February 17 at VCA’s Jamtha Stadium.

The left-handed opener was drafted into the Mumbai squad strengthening the domestic giants ahead of the big game against an undefeated Vidarbha side. Vidarbha are on a roll winning seven outright matches and took first innings lead.

In the quarter-finals, Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, thrashed Tamil Nadu by 198 runs with a day to spare at VCA Civil Lines ground. Mumbai outclassed Haryana by 152 runs in their quarter-final at Kolkata. Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England, scoring 15 in Nagpur last week and was at Ahmedabad with the Indian team for the third and final match, will join the Mumbai team in Nagpur on Friday.

The upcoming last-four stage clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha will be a rerun of the Ranji final between the two teams last season, in which the former won to lift their 42nd title in the premier domestic tournament. The team was picked by the senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Chairman Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.