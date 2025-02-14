CM Fadnavis’ big push for cancer detection: Cyclotron Centre in Nagpur soon

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has firmed up plans to set up a cyclotron centre in Nagpur, opening the doors for early cancer detection and its advanced treatment by making radio isotopes, apart from uses in a whole gamut of sectors from metallurgy to semiconductor manufacturing. An atomic device, a cyclotron will enable nuclear research right in the city.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector to submit a proposal regarding availability of land and setting up an action group regarding establishment of Variable Energy Cyclotron in the city, in a meeting held at Ramgiri on Thursday.

Premlal Patel, Director, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT ); Prof Kishor Bhurchandi; Dr Prashant Joshi, Executive Director, AIIMS; Dr Raj Gajbhiye, Professor, Government Medical College; Dr Ravi Chavhan, Professor, Indira Gandhi Medical College; Dr Anand Pathak, Medical Director, National Cancer Institute; and Shailesh Jogalekar, Chief Executive Officer were present in the meeting.

Dr Prashant Joshi, in his presentation, said that the city boasts reputed institutions such as VNIT, AIIMS, Government Medical College, and the National Cancer Institute. Establishing a cyclotron centre in the city would be a major achievement for the city and Central India. He added that the centre would contribute to advancements in clean energy, water purification, healthcare, and other industrial processes.

Premlal Patel highlighted that the centre would be a significant facility for research, medical applications, cancer treatment, physics, engineering education, and the industrial sector. Dr Anand Pathak presented the statistical data demonstrating the benefits of this centre for cancer patients in Central India, particularly in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

AIIMS Director Dr PP Joshi said that radioisotopes are needed for cancer treatment and even its early detection. At present, the isotopes are sourced from outside via flight, which are in limited numbers. Having a cyclotron in Nagpur itself will lead to self-dependence in this.

The Nagpur cyclotron facility is planned to be at par with the highest powered such facility in the country at Kolkata, which has a power of 30 mega electron volt (MeV). Vaguely comparable to a small nuclear reactor, a cyclotron accelerates charged particles, which then have wide use in cancer treatment, bloodless surgery, sterilisation of food for longer shelf life, to even electronics and metallurgy, said sources. The facility will need approval from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) at Kolkata is run by the DAR as its premier research unit. There are not more than 25 cyclotrons in the country.

Fadnavis issued directions to set the ball rolling to build a cyclotron centre at Nagpur in an area of 50 acres, requiring an investment of Rs 200 crore. MIHAN is one of the sites under consideration. A committee will be formed for the task, which will identify land and also rope in experts, including those from VECC. The state govt will issue a formal order and allocate funds, said a source part of the meeting.