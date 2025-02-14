Cyber Safety and Security Awareness Session by Dr. Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security is a shared responsibility. It follows three basic principles – protect, detect and respond.

Delhi Public School MIHAN recently hosted a crucial Cyber Safety and Security awareness session on 13th January, 2025 to address the escalating concerns surrounding cybercrime in our increasingly digitized world. Dr. Rakshit Tandon, a renowned international expert in Cyber Forensics and Ethical Hacking, served as the distinguished guest speaker, engaging both parents and students in an informative dialogue. Ms. Tulika Kedia, President & Pro Vice Chairperson and Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal of DPS MIHAN & Kamptee Road, Nagpur expressed concern about increasing cybercrime amongst children. The Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav welcomed the guest speaker.

During the session, Dr. Tandon shared insightful examples to underscore the rising threat of cybercrimes and elucidated on the tactics employed to lure individuals into cyber threats and data breaches. The interactive talk proved to be an eye-opening experience for parents and students alike. One focal point of the discussion was Dr. Tandon’s emphasis on the need for a mindful digital diet, social & digital hygiene.

He stressed on the psychological aspects associated with excessive digital consumption and gaming addiction. He advocated for vigilant monitoring of digital usage to mitigate potential risks. The Cyber Security talk, tailored for Grades IV-XI, concluded with practical strategies to enhance online privacy and security. Students actively participated, addressing queries and concerns with the expert. The proactive initiative by the school management garnered appreciation from parents, who expressed hope for more such sessions in the future.

Overall, it was a very fruitful and informative session conducted by Delhi Public School, MIHAN.