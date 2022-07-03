Ranjan Sinha The go-to man in the world of Public Relations.

Advertisement

He has grown as an efficient PR professional in the entertainment space and has to his credit the success of many projects in the industry.

Enough has been spoken about how a few professionals have worked their way to the top and, along the process, have acquired great knowledge, experiences, and expertise in their fields to push forward growth. Making relentless efforts and ensuring to work by choosing the unconventional paths have also brought a handful of them to the forefront of their respective industries and sectors around the world.

Advertisement

Even amidst massive saturation and competition in their niches, these individuals have learned the ropes of it and have made sure to work incessantly to keep gaining more insights and experiences to take their industries to the next level of growth. Ranjan Sinha did the same in the world of Public Relations as a one-of-a-kind PR professional, working relentlessly in the entertainment sector.

Being a part of the Bhojpuri entertainment space had Ranjan Sinha gain enormous experiences by getting the opportunity to work along with Bhojpuri film stars and personalities in various Bhojpuri film projects and events. He got the hang of it, and very early in his career, he could develop and maintain excellent relations with personalities in the industry to work closely with them and make things happen with his exceptional PR skills.

The Bihar talent has worked along with A-listers like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Khesari Lal Yadav, and so many others. His work around the PR field and his efficiency in his work have brought more glory to Bihar in ways more than one. His PR work for their film projects, for them as individual stars, and for the many Bihar national and state-level events has today made him a revered personality in the field, so much so that he has also been credited with some of the most prestigious awards and accolades like Saras Salil Bhojpuri Cine Award 2022 as the Best PRO, besides so many other awards.

For 17 long years, Ranjan Sinha has been giving it his all in the PR field, but he attained more prominence when he created an exceptional and viral tagline for mega stars Ravi Kishan and Pratibha Pandey’s film “Hamra Se Biyah Karba.” The tagline went ahead to make headlines and how, which helped make the film a super hit.

So far, he has worked for over 450 films as a PRO, and apart from this, he has even worked for several political, social, and cultural events in Bihar.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @ranjan_sinha_pro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement