Mastermind behind Umesh Kolhe’s death arrested from Nagpur

Advertisement

Amravati killing: The main mastermind behind the murder of Umesh Kolhe has been arrested from Nagpur. The arrested has been identified as Irfan Khan, owner of an NGO from Nagpur, police said.

The 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra on June 21, and police suspected that the brutal murder in Maharashtra was after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook. He used to run a chemist shop by the name of Amit Medical Store in Amravati.