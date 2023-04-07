Man kills wife over domestic feud in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: A disturbing incident of domestic violence has come to light in the Navneet Nagar area of Wadi Police Station here, where a man killed his wife with a sharp knife on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Madhuri Manoj Sarode (40). The accused, Manoj Sarode (50) has been arrested by the Wadi Police in connection with the murder.

Advertisement

According to sources, the couple had a history of domestic disputes. They have two children — a 12-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. The couple had been living in the Navneet Nagar area of Amravati Road for the past six months.

On Thursday night, the accused and the victim were at home, while their son had gone to sleep at a relative’s place and the daughter was out for police recruitment. During an argument, Manoj allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times in the face, stomach, and head, leading to her death.

Madhuri’s son discovered her body on Friday morning and immediately alerted the neighbors, who informed the police.

A team from the Wadi Police Station arrived on the scene, conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem. Within a few hours, the police arrested the accused, who had fled to Arvi.

Both Madhuri and Manoj Sarode were employed in private companies. The accused worked as a driver in a private company in the MIDC area.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement