‘Rang De Nagpur’ Wall Painting Contest on Oct 11–12

Nagpur: As part of its Amrit Mahotsav year celebrations, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is organizing a grand wall painting competition titled ‘Rang De Nagpur’ on October 11 and 12. Registrations for the competition are now open and will remain so until October 2. Additional Municipal Commissioner Vasumana Pant has appealed to artists and students to participate in large numbers, contributing to the city’s beautification.

The initiative is being organized under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Pant. The event aims to reflect NMC’s 75-year glorious journey and vision for the future through creative artwork.

The competition will be held in two categories:

Students (18 years & above) : Participants can include BFA, MFA, ATD, GD Fine Arts students.

: Participants can include BFA, MFA, ATD, GD Fine Arts students. Professionals: Amateur painters and Fine Arts graduates.

Each team can have up to 5 members.

Themes for the Competition:

Nagpur @ 75 – Journey of growth and transformation over the decades Clean, Green and Smart Nagpur – Cleanliness, greenery and smart city development Nagpur’s Culture, History and Heritage Nagpur – The Tiger Capital of India

Artists are expected to showcase their creativity based on these themes.

Prizes:

Students’ Category: 1st Prize – ₹1,00,000 2nd Prize – ₹75,000 3rd Prize – ₹50,000

Professionals’ Category: 1st Prize – ₹1,25,000 2nd Prize – ₹1,00,000 3rd Prize – ₹75,000



How to Participate:

Interested participants must submit their sketches by October 2 via email at abhijaatsankalpana08@gmail.com. Selected entries will be allotted walls for painting on October 11–12. On October 11, participants must report at 7:00 AM at Government College of Art and Design, where materials such as paints, brushes, and wall numbers will be distributed.

Registration is mandatory through the Google Form link: https://forms.gle/hScXdEJdE8vqj8NGA. For more details, participants may contact 7020664762.