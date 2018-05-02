Rang barse…: Orange City gears up to celebrate Holi in traditional, innovative ways

Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse

Are kaine maari pichkaari tori bheegi angiya

O rangrasia rangrasia, ho

Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse…

Nagpur: The evergreen song heralds the revelry in riot of colours and rejuvenating splendor. The Festival of Colours is round the corner and the Orange City has geared up to celebrate Holi in traditional and innovative ways.

The markets in city have all decked up with an array Holi products – vibrant colours main consisting of Abir Gulal, Pichkaris of different shapes and hues, masks of renowned personalities as well scary characters. Stalls, thelas have been set up across the city selling colours, pichkaris and a lot more. All is set for Holi with fervent calls of eco-friendly celebration. The colours include both, natural or organic and synthetic, water guns, sprinklers, balloons and wigs.

With the impact of Coronavirus, the regular Chinese products seen in the market may go missing this Holi. Normally traders start ordering Chinese colours and pichkaris well before the Holi festival. With just about a week left for Holi, markets are flooded with a range of products that area must for colourful revelry.

As the moment of colours drawing nearer and nearer, the enthusiats in large numbers have started thronging every nook and corner for buying spree. Vibrant colours, different pichkaris are in great demand. The demand for organic or eco-friendly colours that are not harmful to health is the buzzword. The revellers would plan buying the eco-friendly colours even though they are priced higher as they are much safer and not harmful to the skin.

The Pichkaris that could turn the kids crazy are dotting the market. The water guns on themes like Spiderman, Doremon, Chhota Bheem, Batman and many more are all over the market. Masks with ‘faces’ of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and other personalities are on display and would be most sought after stuff.

The bottom line is: Play safe. Don’t spoil spirit of Holi celebrations of others and yourselves, too. Forget the bitter past and begin the era afresh with harmony and brotherhood. The revellers can remember the Sholay song:

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain Rangon Men Rang Mil Jaate Hain

Gile Shiqave Bhuul Ke Dosto Dushman Bhi Gale Mil Jaate Hain