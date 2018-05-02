Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 4th, 2020

    Rang barse…: Orange City gears up to celebrate Holi in traditional, innovative ways

    Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse
    Are kaine maari pichkaari tori bheegi angiya
    O rangrasia rangrasia, ho
    Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse…

    Nagpur: The evergreen song heralds the revelry in riot of colours and rejuvenating splendor. The Festival of Colours is round the corner and the Orange City has geared up to celebrate Holi in traditional and innovative ways.

    The markets in city have all decked up with an array Holi products – vibrant colours main consisting of Abir Gulal, Pichkaris of different shapes and hues, masks of renowned personalities as well scary characters. Stalls, thelas have been set up across the city selling colours, pichkaris and a lot more. All is set for Holi with fervent calls of eco-friendly celebration. The colours include both, natural or organic and synthetic, water guns, sprinklers, balloons and wigs.

    With the impact of Coronavirus, the regular Chinese products seen in the market may go missing this Holi. Normally traders start ordering Chinese colours and pichkaris well before the Holi festival. With just about a week left for Holi, markets are flooded with a range of products that area must for colourful revelry.

    As the moment of colours drawing nearer and nearer, the enthusiats in large numbers have started thronging every nook and corner for buying spree. Vibrant colours, different pichkaris are in great demand. The demand for organic or eco-friendly colours that are not harmful to health is the buzzword. The revellers would plan buying the eco-friendly colours even though they are priced higher as they are much safer and not harmful to the skin.

    The Pichkaris that could turn the kids crazy are dotting the market. The water guns on themes like Spiderman, Doremon, Chhota Bheem, Batman and many more are all over the market. Masks with ‘faces’ of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and other personalities are on display and would be most sought after stuff.

    The bottom line is: Play safe. Don’t spoil spirit of Holi celebrations of others and yourselves, too. Forget the bitter past and begin the era afresh with harmony and brotherhood. The revellers can remember the Sholay song:

    Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain Rangon Men Rang Mil Jaate Hain
    Gile Shiqave Bhuul Ke Dosto Dushman Bhi Gale Mil Jaate Hain

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    वराडा येथे महाराजस्व अभियान व आरोग्य शिबीर संपन्न
    वराडा येथे महाराजस्व अभियान व आरोग्य शिबीर संपन्न
    गो गर्ल-गो विभागीय स्पर्धेत बीकेसी पी शाळेची कु अनन्या मंगर विजयी
    गो गर्ल-गो विभागीय स्पर्धेत बीकेसी पी शाळेची कु अनन्या मंगर विजयी
    Hindi News
    अधिकृत के साथ अवैध होर्डिंग फ्री
    अधिकृत के साथ अवैध होर्डिंग फ्री
    आयुक्त कार्यालय से अविनाश,उत्पल बाहर तो जितेश अंदर
    आयुक्त कार्यालय से अविनाश,उत्पल बाहर तो जितेश अंदर
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Trending In Nagpur
    Jadhav performs bhoomipujan for laying water pepeline in Shivkrishna Dham
    Jadhav performs bhoomipujan for laying water pepeline in Shivkrishna Dham
    Rang barse…: Orange City gears up to celebrate Holi in traditional, innovative ways
    Rang barse…: Orange City gears up to celebrate Holi in traditional, innovative ways
    HC terms FIR in compensation case as brazen and blatant abuse of process of law
    HC terms FIR in compensation case as brazen and blatant abuse of process of law
    VTA meet Jt CP Kadam on traffic issues of City
    VTA meet Jt CP Kadam on traffic issues of City
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    अधिकृत के साथ अवैध होर्डिंग फ्री
    अधिकृत के साथ अवैध होर्डिंग फ्री
    आयुक्त कार्यालय से अविनाश,उत्पल बाहर तो जितेश अंदर
    आयुक्त कार्यालय से अविनाश,उत्पल बाहर तो जितेश अंदर
    Green Vigil appealed Nagpurians to celebrate an Eco-friendly Holi
    Green Vigil appealed Nagpurians to celebrate an Eco-friendly Holi
    Young woman booked for abetting hubby’s suicide in Ajni
    Young woman booked for abetting hubby’s suicide in Ajni
    शिवकृष्ण धाम में घर-घर नल जल्द
    शिवकृष्ण धाम में घर-घर नल जल्द
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145