    Wed, Mar 4th, 2020
    Nirbhaya’s dad hopes convicts’ hanging in March

    The father of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim on Wednesday expressed hope that the convicts will be hanged this month, after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the case.

    “He has one option left — that is to challenge the mercy plea in Supreme Court as the others have done. Let’s see what happens next, but we are confident of getting justice,” Nirbhaya’s father told PTI over phone.

    “We are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged this month and justice will be finally delivered to us after a long wait,” he said. A 23-year-old woman paramedic student, who came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya — the fearless — was gangraped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she was taken for better medical treatment. The president had already rejected the mercy petitions of the other three convicts in the case.

    While one of the accused, Ram Singh had committed suicide in jail, a juvenile accused was released from a remand home after completion of his term.

