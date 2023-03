Nagpur: A 73-year-old passenger suffered cardiac arrest onboard a Ranchi-Pune Indigo flight on Friday leading to it making an emergency landing in Nagpur.

The male passenger was reported to be brought dead. The body was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for further procedure.

Advertisement

The patient was reported to have suffered from cardiac arrest and had gone conscious onboard.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement