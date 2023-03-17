AIREA: Session on Maharashtra Budget & Opportunities in Solar on 18th March 2023

All India Renewable Energy Association (AIREA) in association with Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) & BJP Udyog Aghadi is organising a session on Maharashtra Budget & Opportunities in Solar, implications on Industry, Opportunities for MSME & Consumer benefits at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur on Saturday, 18th March 2023 from 1.00 pm to 2.30 pm.

Chief Guest of the function, Pravin Datke, MLC & BJP President, Nagpur and Guest of Honour will be Vishwas Pathak, Director – MSEB. The keynote speaker will be Girdhari Mantri, President – BJP Industrial Cell.

For more details please contact : 9370639431. Program is open for the industrial community and MSME Sector, says a press note issued by Saket JK Suri, Director of AIREA and Vishal Agrawal, President – VIA.

