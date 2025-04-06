Ram Navami Celebrations Light Up Nagpur and Vidarbha

Advertisement



Nagpur – Devotees across Nagpur and the entire Vidarbha region ushered in Ram Navami with fervor and joy, as temples overflowed with enthusiastic crowds from early dawn. Major shrines including Poddarishwar Ram Temple, Rameshwar Temple, and Wadadhamna Ram Temple were abuzz with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” “Sia Ramachandra Ki Jai,” and “Ramlalla Ki Jai” during the auspicious midday celebration of Lord Ram’s birth.

Temples were adorned with vibrant decorations featuring fragrant flowers and elaborate lighting displays. At the precise moment of Lord Ram’s birth at 12 noon, the air resounded with the sound of conch shells, bells, and sacred Vedic chants, as a special Mahaarati was performed. Devotees offered fruits, sweets, and Tulsi leaves to the deity, while recitations from the Ramayana, beautiful renditions of Sundarakanda, and evening bhajan sessions enriched the festive spirit.

In several venues, lively processions featuring portrayals of young Lord Ram captivated audiences, as children enacted key episodes from the epic. A grand and colorful procession, starting from the Poddarishwar Ram Temple, was organized under tight police security to ensure public safety.

Overall, the Ram Navami celebrations in Nagpur and Vidarbha created an atmosphere of deep devotion and communal joy, marking a memorable day for all involved.

