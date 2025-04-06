Tragic Crash on Mankapur Ring Road: One Killed, Three Injured by Sand-Laden Truck

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a devastating road accident on Sunday, April 6, Zahoorbhai Hasan,owner of hasan garage nagpur ,a noted figure in the automobile industry, lost his life after being hit by a speeding sand-laden truck near the ring road. The incident occurred on the Mankapur Ring Road near Paloti School, where the truck lost control and rammed into a car, injuring three people.

Zahoorbhai Hasan, known for his contributions and influence in the automobile sector, was critically injured in the crash and succumbed to his injuries. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the local business community and among his associates.

In a brave act of presence of mind, Air Force personnel Anuj Yadav, who was nearby at the time, quickly intervened and rushed the injured victims to the hospital, potentially saving their lives.

However, the incident has taken a sorrowful turn with allegations against the Gittikhadan police for their lack of cooperation. Sources claim that the authorities are delaying Zahoorbhai’s post-mortem until Monday, adding to the grief and distress of his family and friends.

The impact of the accident was so severe that a JCB and crane were required to separate the mangled vehicles. As the community mourns the loss of a respected individual, questions are being raised about road safety, traffic regulation, and police accountability.

Further investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected soon.

