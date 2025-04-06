Seven Hexaware Employees Booked for Rs 4.83 Crore Fraud in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – Seven employees of Hexaware Technologies have been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.83 crore from the company between December 2023 and February 2025. The fraud was uncovered during a routine quality check and involved the creation of fake customer accounts and unauthorized refund transactions.

According to officials, the scheme came to light when the company’s general manager noticed inconsistencies during a routine data audit conducted by the quality assurance team. A detailed internal investigation revealed that the employees were issuing refunds without receiving any returned or faulty products from customers—directly violating company policy.

As per protocol, refunds are only permitted when customers return defective items purchased through e-commerce platforms. However, the accused employees reportedly manipulated the system by creating fictitious accounts and processing refunds against non-existent returns.

The coordinated actions of the seven employees led to financial losses totaling Rs 4.83 crore. A police complaint has been filed, and a deeper probe into the matter is currently underway.

