Ram Nath Kovind to Attend RSS Centenary Vijaya Dashami Utsav in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its 100th Vijaya Dashami Utsav on October 2, 2025, at the historic Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur. Former President of India Dr. Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest, making this year’s event especially significant as the RSS marks its centenary year.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will deliver his annual address to swayamsevaks and the nation. His keynote speech is traditionally one of the most important annual statements of the organisation, focusing on cultural, social, and national issues.

The event will feature the Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), symbolising victory of good over evil and the protection of dharma. Another highlight is the exchange of Apta (Shami) leaves, a Dussehra ritual symbolising prosperity, goodwill, and fraternity among swayamsevaks.

The Vijaya Dashami Utsav has been observed since the founding of the RSS in 1925, and it continues to be a moment of reflection, cultural pride, and reaffirmation of national values.

Questions People Ask Us

Q1: What is the significance of RSS Vijaya Dashami Utsav?

➡ It marks the founding day of the RSS in 1925 and is celebrated as a festival of cultural pride, unity, and national values.

Q2: When and where will the 2025 RSS Vijaya Dashami rally be held?

➡ On October 2, 2025, at Reshimbagh Ground, Nagpur.

Q3: Who is the chief guest at this year’s centenary celebration?

➡ Former President of India Dr. Ram Nath Kovind.

Q4: What happens during the RSS Dussehra rally?

➡ Key highlights include the Sarsanghchalak’s address, Shastra Puja (weapon worship), and exchange of Apta (Shami) leaves as a symbol of prosperity and goodwill.

Q5: Why is the 2025 celebration special?

➡ Because it marks the 100th anniversary (centenary year) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925.