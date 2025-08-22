300 Nagpur Students Receive New Bicycles in Workers’ Colony

Nagpur: Joy and gratitude filled the air as more than 300 children from workers’ colonies in Nagpur were gifted brand-new bicycles, bringing smiles to their faces and tears of happiness to their parents.

The initiative was organised on the birthday of MLA Sandeep Joshi, which was celebrated as ‘Lokseva Diwas’ (Day of Public Service). The idea was conceptualised and implemented by BJP Yuva Morcha State Vice President Parendra Patle with the support of local volunteers.

Survey Sparks the Idea

Earlier, Yuva Morcha workers carried out a survey in Kamgar Nagar and Gayatri Nagar to understand the educational needs of children. Parents responded that bicycles would greatly help their children in commuting to school. This feedback inspired the initiative.

Though the cost of arranging bicycles for hundreds of students was high, Patle and his team reached out to donors, who readily extended their support, making the vision a reality.

Emotional Distribution Ceremony

The distribution event took place at Bhagwati Hall, Trimurti Nagar, where MLA Sandeep Joshi personally handed over bicycles to the children. On the same occasion, educational kits were distributed to specially-abled students.

One student expressed, “We had to walk 4–5 km daily to school. Now, with this bicycle, we can save time for studies.” His words deeply moved the audience, leaving many teary-eyed.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Prakash Bhoyar, Lahukumar Behete, and Sonali Kadu. BJP leaders Nitin Mahajan and Nilesh Raut also contributed to making the program a success.