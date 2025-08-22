Nagpur Police Appeal: Only Licensed Firecrackers to Be Sold This Diwali

Nagpur: Ahead of Diwali 2025, Nagpur City Police have issued strict guidelines for vendors planning to sell firecrackers. The application process for temporary sales licenses will run from August 26 to September 10, 2025 at respective police zonal offices.

Required Documents for Firecracker License

Applicants must attach the following documents with their application:

Prescribed application form

NOC from property owner and local residents

Ownership proof of the site

Site layout map

Fire safety undertaking

Fire safety certificate from Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Applications submitted after September 10 will not be accepted.

Only ‘Green Crackers’ Allowed

As per the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Nagpur is classified as a moderately polluted city. Therefore, only eco-friendly ‘Green Crackers’ will be permitted for sale. Polluting, traditional firecrackers are completely banned.

Areas Where Licenses Will Not Be Granted

Firecracker sales will not be permitted in crowded or sensitive locations, including:

Sitabuldi Main Road

Mahal Chowk Area

Badkas Chowk

Golibar Chowk

Timki to Shaheed Chowk

Hansapuri

Marwadi Chowk

Mayo & Daga Hospital areas

Medical College area

Indora Chowk

Gokulpeth Market

Residency Road, Sadar

Mandatory Safety Rules for Vendors

Firecrackers must be stored in non-flammable sheds only.

Shops must be at least 3 meters apart and 50 meters away from sensitive premises.

and from sensitive premises. Use of oil/gas lamps, candles, and open electric lights is banned.

A maximum of 50 shops per cluster will be permitted.

will be permitted. Wooden racks and cloth canopies are prohibited.

Banned or chlorate-based crackers must not be stored.

Sale to individuals below 18 years is prohibited.

is prohibited. Shops must have fire extinguishers and water buckets.

Emergency exits must remain clear at all times.

Overcrowding must be strictly avoided.

Supreme Court & Online Sale Restrictions

The Supreme Court, under Writ Petition No. 728/2015, has banned the sale of series crackers and larries. Additionally, selling crackers through e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart is strictly prohibited.

Police Commissioner’s Warning

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal stated:

“Strict action will be taken against anyone selling firecrackers without a valid license. Vendors must follow all safety rules. Public safety and pollution control will remain our top priority this Diwali.”

Questions People Ask Us (FAQs)

Q1: When is the last date to apply for a firecracker sale license in Nagpur?

➡ September 10, 2025, is the final deadline. Applications after this date will not be accepted.

Q2: Which type of crackers can be sold this Diwali in Nagpur?

➡ Only eco-friendly Green Crackers are permitted. Traditional polluting crackers are banned.

Q3: Can firecrackers be sold online in Nagpur?

➡ No. As per Supreme Court orders, online sales through platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are banned.

Q4: What happens if someone sells crackers without a license?

➡ Police will take strict legal action against unlicensed sellers.

Q5: Are there restricted areas where no firecracker sales are allowed?

➡ Yes. Busy markets like Sitabuldi Main Road, Mahal Chowk, Golibar Chowk, and hospital zones are excluded from licensing.