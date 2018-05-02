Ram Mandir Trust Led By Its President Meets PM Modi At His Residence

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust led by its president Nritya Gopal Das met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust’s general secretary on Wednesday, was present at the meet along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.