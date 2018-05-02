Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Aaditya Thackeray sacks official for misbehaving with jawans

    Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray has relieved an official at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi of his duties after video footage emerged of him misbehaving with Army jawans.

    Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the minister has also asked the Border Security Force that the official, who was on deputation from the organisation, be suspended and an inquiry initiated against him over the incident, an official release said.

    The incident took place when the regimental band of the Gorkha Regiment had come to Maharashtra Sadan as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday, the release said.

    The jawans were having lunch at the Sadan’s executive dining hall, when Assistant Resident Commissioner (Protocol) Vijay Kayarkar, while asking them to sit in the public dining hall, allegedly misbehaved with the jawans.
    Following this, the organisers of the programme and the jawans left, an official said.

    A purported video of the incident went viral on social media prompting Thackeray to relieve the official of his duties.

    “The BSF has been asked to suspend Kayarkar and conduct a probe into the incident,” the release said.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Violence at Hotel Centre Point wedding, Five booked, no arrest despite FIR
    Violence at Hotel Centre Point wedding, Five booked, no arrest despite FIR
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    …कर्म आणि अहंकारामुळे फडणवीस कोर्टात
    …कर्म आणि अहंकारामुळे फडणवीस कोर्टात
    Hindi News
    Video : कैसे मदनमोहन अग्रवाल को दरकिनार कर विशाल अग्रवाल ने हथिया ली प्लास्टो ‘ PLASTO’ कंपनी ?
    Video : कैसे मदनमोहन अग्रवाल को दरकिनार कर विशाल अग्रवाल ने हथिया ली प्लास्टो ‘ PLASTO’ कंपनी ?
    एंजियोग्राफी पद्धति द्वारा माइट्रल (Mitral valve ) का सफलतापूर्वक किया ट्रांसप्लांट
    एंजियोग्राफी पद्धति द्वारा माइट्रल (Mitral valve ) का सफलतापूर्वक किया ट्रांसप्लांट
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Featured News
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Bhima Koregaon Case: Role Of Maharashtra Police Under Scanner
    Bhima Koregaon Case: Role Of Maharashtra Police Under Scanner
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video : कैसे मदनमोहन अग्रवाल को दरकिनार कर विशाल अग्रवाल ने हथिया ली प्लास्टो ‘ PLASTO’ कंपनी ?
    Video : कैसे मदनमोहन अग्रवाल को दरकिनार कर विशाल अग्रवाल ने हथिया ली प्लास्टो ‘ PLASTO’ कंपनी ?
    क्या जीएसटी में व्यापारियों के साथ धोखा हुआ है?
    क्या जीएसटी में व्यापारियों के साथ धोखा हुआ है?
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Con man tricks, robs teenage boy by exchanging ATM cards in Ganeshpeth
    Con man tricks, robs teenage boy by exchanging ATM cards in Ganeshpeth
    …कर्म आणि अहंकारामुळे फडणवीस कोर्टात
    …कर्म आणि अहंकारामुळे फडणवीस कोर्टात
    Violence at Hotel Centre Point wedding, Five booked, no arrest despite FIR
    Violence at Hotel Centre Point wedding, Five booked, no arrest despite FIR
    नागपुर जिला अदालत ने 15 हजार के पीआर बांड पर देवेंद्र फडणवीस को दी जमानत
    नागपुर जिला अदालत ने 15 हजार के पीआर बांड पर देवेंद्र फडणवीस को दी जमानत
    “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was warrior, on all fronts of life” – Dr. S . S. Uttarwar
    “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was warrior, on all fronts of life” – Dr. S . S. Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145